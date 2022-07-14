 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corinth woman charged with cocaine sales

CORINTH — A Corinth woman was arrested on July 6 for allegedly selling cocaine.

Following a lengthy investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit, police charged Kaiah E. All, 23, with felony counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. 

All was arraigned in Malta Town Court and released to pre-trial service pending further action in the case.

