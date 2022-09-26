Corinth woman charged with burglary, grand larceny

WILTON — A Corinth woman was arrested Saturday after she burglarized a home and stole a vehicle, according to state police.

Stacey L. Dressel, 41, was arrested on second-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny, both felonies.

At about 9:29 a.m. Saturday, troopers received a complaint that a vehicle had been stolen from a residence in Greenfield.

Police said an investigation determined Dressel entered the home without permission and took the keys to a vehicle in the driveway.

She then stole the vehicle, which was recovered later that day in the village of Ballston Spa, according to police.

Dressel was arrested by the Ballston Spa Police Department on an unrelated matter and turned over to the state police.

She was arraigned at the Greenfield Town Court, where she was sent to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.