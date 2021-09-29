 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corinth sex offender sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for failure to register
0 comments

Corinth sex offender sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for failure to register

{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — A Corinth man was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender.

James D. Cornell, 45, was arrested on May 31 by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office for not registering his address.

Cornell pleaded guilty in August to the felony for failure to register and was sentenced on Monday.

Cornell has two previous convictions for third-degree rape and was sentenced in Schenectady County Court in 2004 to 2 to 4 years in prison.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Power cuts plunge China into darkness

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News