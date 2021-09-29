Corinth sex offender sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for failure to register

BALLSTON SPA — A Corinth man was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender.

James D. Cornell, 45, was arrested on May 31 by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office for not registering his address.

Cornell pleaded guilty in August to the felony for failure to register and was sentenced on Monday.

Cornell has two previous convictions for third-degree rape and was sentenced in Schenectady County Court in 2004 to 2 to 4 years in prison.

