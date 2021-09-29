Corinth sex offender sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for failure to register

BALLSTON SPA — A Corinth man was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender.
James D. Cornell, 45, was arrested on May 31 by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office for not registering his address.
Cornell pleaded guilty in August to the felony for failure to register and was sentenced on Monday.
Cornell has two previous convictions for third-degree rape and was sentenced in Schenectady County Court in 2004 to 2 to 4 years in prison.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today