Corinth pair arrested for allegedly stealing chainsaws

KINGSBURY — A Corinth pair has been arrested for allegedly stealing several chainsaws from a local business.

Leslie F. Allen Jr., 38, and 25-year-old Krista S. Jenkins are accused of stealing the chainsaws from Falls Farm and Garden on Dix Avenue in August, according to a news release.

The arrest came after a joint investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and state police.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both have been charged with third-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree grand larceny.

Jenkins was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released pending future court proceedings.

Allen was arraigned in Kingsbury Town Court and sent to the Saratoga County Jail, where he is being held on unrelated charges.

Allen was arrested last week for allegedly stealing and cashing 34 checks totaling $6,942 from a Greenfield resident.

Allen and Jenkins are also facing drug charges for allegedly possessing heroin and crack cocaine during a traffic stop in July.