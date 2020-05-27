Corinth pair arrested for allegedly stealing, cashing checks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CORINTH — Two Corinth residents were arrested Friday for allegedly stealing and cashing checks.

Angela M. Duross, 37, was charged with four felony counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument and five misdemeanor counts of petit larceny for the May 7 incident, according to the State Police public information website.

An alleged accomplice, 43-year-old Adam C. Smith, faces one felony count of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and one misdemeanor count of petit larceny, according to police.

The pair is accused of taking the checks from a Corinth resident, police said.

Duross was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in Corinth Town Court on June 23 at 10 a.m.

Smith was taken to Saratoga County Jail without bail and is due in Corinth Town Court on June 9 at 10 a.m.

Smith was sentenced to 9 months in jail in 2012 for failing to notifying authorities of an address change because he is a Level 3 sex offender.

He was convicted of third-degree rape in 1999 and served 2 years and 8 months in state prison before being released in March 2002, according to the state inmate database.

