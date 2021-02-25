Corinth man to spend 3 to 6 years in prison for thefts in three counties

QUEENSBURY — A Corinth man will spend 3 to 6 years in prison after pleading guilty to a series of thefts in three counties last year.

Leslie F. Allen Jr., 39, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday to felony second-degree grand larceny.

He was arrested in October for stealing blank checks from a person and forging them so they were made payable to him.

He cashed the checks totaling $1,550 at a Lake Luzerne business.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Allen must also pay restitution to the victim.

This sentence is going to run concurrently with sentences Allen received in Saratoga County Court and Washington County Court for a series of crimes committed last year.

On Feb. 11, he was sentenced in Saratoga County Court to 3 to 6 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree grand larceny.

He stole a total of 34 checks from a Greenfield resident between January and May 2020. The checks were forged, cashed and $6,942 was taken from the victim.