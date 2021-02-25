Corinth man to spend 3 to 6 years in prison for thefts in three counties

QUEENSBURY — A Corinth man will spend 3 to 6 years in prison after pleading guilty to a series of thefts in three counties last year.
Leslie F. Allen Jr., 39, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday to felony second-degree grand larceny.
He was arrested in October for stealing blank checks from a person and forging them so they were made payable to him.
He cashed the checks totaling $1,550 at a Lake Luzerne business.
Allen must also pay restitution to the victim.
This sentence is going to run concurrently with sentences Allen received in Saratoga County Court and Washington County Court for a series of crimes committed last year.
On Feb. 11, he was sentenced in Saratoga County Court to 3 to 6 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree grand larceny.
He stole a total of 34 checks from a Greenfield resident between January and May 2020. The checks were forged, cashed and $6,942 was taken from the victim.
Allen was also sentenced to 1 ¼ to 4 years on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. He served time in prison after being convicted of second-degree sexual abuse for having sexual contact with a person younger than 14 years old.
Last month, Allen was sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison in Washington County Court for stealing several chainsaws from Falls Farm and Garden on Dix Avenue in Kingsbury in August.
