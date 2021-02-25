 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corinth man to spend 3 to 6 years in prison for thefts in three counties
0 comments
top story

Corinth man to spend 3 to 6 years in prison for thefts in three counties

{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Corinth man will spend 3 to 6 years in prison after pleading guilty to a series of thefts in three counties last year.

Leslie F. Allen Jr., 39, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday to felony second-degree grand larceny.

He was arrested in October for stealing blank checks from a person and forging them so they were made payable to him.

He cashed the checks totaling $1,550 at a Lake Luzerne business.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Allen must also pay restitution to the victim.

This sentence is going to run concurrently with sentences Allen received in Saratoga County Court and Washington County Court for a series of crimes committed last year.

On Feb. 11, he was sentenced in Saratoga County Court to 3 to 6 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree grand larceny.

He stole a total of 34 checks from a Greenfield resident between January and May 2020. The checks were forged, cashed and $6,942 was taken from the victim.

Allen was also sentenced to 1 ¼ to 4 years on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. He served time in prison after being convicted of second-degree sexual abuse for having sexual contact with a person younger than 14 years old. 

Last month, Allen was sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison in Washington County Court for stealing several chainsaws from Falls Farm and Garden on Dix Avenue in Kingsbury in August.

Leslie F. Allen Jr.

Allen

 Courtesy photo

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Racial inequity in vaccine distribution

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lindsey Godfrey pleads guilty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News