Corinth man sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for stealing, crashing cars

QUEENSBURY — A Corinth man could spend up to 10 years in prison after admitting to stealing and crashing two cars in 2019 and driving drunk and hitting an electrical pole last year.

Lance E. Abare Jr., 30, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday in two separate cases. Police said that on Oct. 11, 2019, Abare stole a minivan from a Glens Falls business. He crashed the minivan on Harris Avenue and it caught fire.

Police said Abare then stole a pickup truck from a home on that street. The truck was recovered the following day off county Route 10 in Corinth. It was also damaged.

Abare was charged with two counts each of third-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

In October 2020, he rejected a plea offer, which would have required a sentence of 3 to 6 years.

Abare was arrested again on Dec. 4, 2020, because, police said, he stole a car and crashed into a utility pole on Harris Avenue. Abare failed field sobriety tests and later refused to take a breath test. He was charged with felony DWI, because he had two previous convictions within 10 years.