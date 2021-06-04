Corinth man sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for stealing, crashing cars

QUEENSBURY — A Corinth man could spend up to 10 years in prison after admitting to stealing and crashing two cars in 2019 and driving drunk and hitting an electrical pole last year.
Lance E. Abare Jr., 30, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday in two separate cases. Police said that on Oct. 11, 2019, Abare stole a minivan from a Glens Falls business. He crashed the minivan on Harris Avenue and it caught fire.
Police said Abare then stole a pickup truck from a home on that street. The truck was recovered the following day off county Route 10 in Corinth. It was also damaged.
Abare was charged with two counts each of third-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
In October 2020, he rejected a plea offer, which would have required a sentence of 3 to 6 years.
Abare was arrested again on Dec. 4, 2020, because, police said, he stole a car and crashed into a utility pole on Harris Avenue. Abare failed field sobriety tests and later refused to take a breath test. He was charged with felony DWI, because he had two previous convictions within 10 years.
Abare pleaded guilty to felony third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and felony DWI in satisfaction of the charges in both cases. He was sentenced to 3 to 6 years in prison on the stolen property charges and received a sentence of 1 1/3 to 4 years in the DWI case.
The two sentences are to run consecutively, meaning he could spend a decade in prison if he serves the maximum time on both. Abare must also pay restitution. His driver’s license was revoked.
Abare had previously spent time in prison after pleading guilty in Saratoga County Court in 2017 to felony burglary and DWI. Abare stole a Ford Explorer from a South Glens Falls body shop and used it to ram the parked car of an ex-girlfriend in Corinth.
He was also convicted in Saratoga County Court in 2014 for a vehicle theft. He spent a little over a year in prison in that case.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.