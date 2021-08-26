Corinth man sentenced to prison time for stealing car

BALLSTON SPA — A Corinth man with a lengthy criminal record was sentenced on Wednesday to 1 ½ to 3 years in prison for stealing a car.

Lance E. Abare, 33, was arrested on Dec. 5 after police said he stole a car from a residence in Corinth.

He later crashed the car into an electrical pole in Lake Luzerne.

Police said he appeared to be intoxicated and he failed field sobriety tests. Abare refused to take a breath test. He was charged with felony DWI because he had two previous convictions within 10 years.

Abare pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on June 2 to resolve that case and another one from October 2019. Abare stole a minivan from a Glens Falls business and crashed it on Harris Avenue, causing it to catch fire.

He was sentenced to 3 to 6 years in prison on the stolen property charges and received a sentence of 1 1/3 to 4 years in the DWI case. The two sentences are to run consecutively, meaning he could spend up to 10 years in prison.

He pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on June 17 to fourth-degree grand larceny for the car theft portion of his case.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

