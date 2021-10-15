Corinth man sentenced to jail time for driving while on drugs

BALLSON SPA — A Corinth man was sentenced to one year in jail after driving under the influence of drugs and passing out in his vehicle in February.

State police responded on Feb. 11 at about 11:30 p.m. to Rowland Street in Milton for a report of an unconscious man behind the wheel of a vehicle.

When troopers arrived, they found 30-year-old Jared S. Ellis sitting unconscious on the ground next to the driver’s side door of his car.

Police said a concerned citizen had removed Ellis from the vehicle after the person found his car stopped in the road with Ellis passed out behind the wheel.

Once Ellis regained consciousness, troopers learned that he had driven to the location and was under the influence of drugs. A search found a small quantity of suspected heroin and a hypodermic needle, police said.

Ellis pleaded guilty in Saratoga County on August to felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while ability impaired. He was sentenced on Oct. 8.

