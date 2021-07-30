Corinth man sentenced to 6 years in prison for forcing way into a home with a shotgun

BALLSTON SPA — A Corinth man was sentenced in Saratoga County Court on Thursday to 6 years in state prison for forcing his way into a person’s home with a shotgun last March.

Sitts was arrested on March 17 after police said he forced entry into a residence he knew at about 2 a.m. He then fled the residence and stole the homeowner’s vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police initially found just the vehicle and firearm but located Sitts a short time later.

He was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree grand larceny. He also was charged with first-degree criminal contempt-weapon after police said he violated an order of protection.

Sitts pleaded guilty to the single burglary count in satisfaction of the charges.

