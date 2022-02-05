 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corinth man sentenced to 6 months in jail for driving drunk, causing crash

 Michael Goot

BALLSTON SPA — A Corinth man was sentenced on Friday to 6 months in jail for driving drunk and causing a crash that injured four people last June.

Matthew S. Lawrence, 25, was arrested on June 10 after police said he was driving his 2001 Ford 350 truck and struck a 2017 Mercedes Benz on Main Street in Corinth. All occupants of the Mercedes needed to be transported by ambulance to Saratoga Hospital for evaluation and treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Lawrence was speeding, intoxicated and driving while his driver’s license was suspended for an alcohol-related conviction in April 2021.

Lawrence pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Nov. 1 to felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

He was also sentenced on Friday to 5 years of probation.

