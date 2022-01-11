Corinth man sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for intentionally crashing SUV, killing one

BALLSTON SPA — The Corinth man who intentionally drove his SUV into a group of motorcycles in 2020, killing the former coach of the Glens Falls Greenjackets football team, was sentenced in Saratoga County Court on Tuesday to 20 years to life in prison.

Dylan K. Vella, 28, had pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder and other counts for the incident on April 7, 2020.

Vella crashed his Ford Escape SUV into three motorcycles in the village of Corinth. A total of four people were injured and Paul Hollenbeck, 53, of Corinth, died from his injuries on April 16.

Just before the crash, Vella was fleeing from the scene of a sexual assault at the Stewart’s Pond Recreation Area in Hadley. Police said he attempted to rape a woman and forcibly take the cellphone of the victim’s friend as she attempted to photograph him.

Vella was deemed not fit to stand trial in August 2020. He was committed to a psychiatric facility to be evaluated. He was deemed competent in December of that year.

He was sentenced to 20 years to life in a state prison for the murder plea, 15 years for each of two first-degree assault charge pleas, seven years for the second-degree assault plea and seven years for the sexual abuse plea. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Hollenbeck attended Hudson Falls and Queensbury schools and Adirondack Community College. He also was a musician and had a passion for riding motorcycles.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

