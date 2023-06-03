CORINTH — A Corinth man was sentenced on Thursday to 2 years in jail for choking a person during a domestic incident.

Gabriel E. Spring, 44, assaulted the victim at a home in Corinth on Jan. 3. The victim reported the incident to police four days later.

Spring was charged with a felony count of second-degree strangulation and misdemeanor third-degree assault. He pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in February to the strangulation count in satisfaction of the charges.

Spring must also serve 3 years of post-release supervision.