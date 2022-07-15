Corinth man sentenced on weapons, sex offender charges

Donald R. Martin III, 36, was sentenced in Saratoga County Court on Monday to 2 to 4 years in prison for possessing a loaded handgun in a vehicle at his residence. He was arrested back in December.

Martin pleaded guilty in May. He also pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender. He received 1 ½ to 4 ½ years in prison in that case. The sentences are to run consecutive, which means that Martin could spend over 8 years in prison.