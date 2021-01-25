Corinth man receives 2 to 6 years in prison for stealing chainsaws

FORT EDWARD — A Corinth man was sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison in Washington County Court on Friday for stealing several chainsaws from a local business.
Leslie F. Allen Jr., 38, was arrested for taking the saws from Falls Farm and Garden on Dix Avenue in Kingsbury in August. The arrest came after a joint investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and state police.
Allen had pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny in December.
