Corinth man injured in two vehicle crash in Queensbury; Florida man ticketed

QUEENSBURY — A two vehicle crash late Saturday morning sent a driver to the hospital for minor injuries and the driver of the other vehicle was ticketed for failing to yield the right of way, the Warren County Sheriff's Office reports.

At about 11:30 a.m. the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to to the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Central Avenue for a motor vehicle crash.

Jose G. Becerril, 81, of Ocala, Florida was driving a 2012 Honda sedan north bound on Connecticut Avenue when he failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign with Central Avenue and struck a westbound 2017 KIA SUV that was operated by Christine L. Green, 65, of Corinth.

Green was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for minor injuries. Becerril was issued a traffic ticket for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign. Becerril was issued a court appearance in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.

Patrol Officer TJ Morse investigated the accident. The sheriff’s patrol was assisted on scene by the West Glens Falls Fire Department and the Glens Falls City Fire Department Ambulance.