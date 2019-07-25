BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga County grand jury has indicted a Corinth man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his wife on Nov. 15 in their home.
The indictment was handed up Thursday morning, according to the Saratoga County District Attorney's Office.
Eric Rosenbrock, 35, faces a second-degree manslaughter charge for killing his wife, Ashley, inside their Raymond Street home in Corinth that they shared with their three children.
The charge alleges he acted recklessly in causing the death of his wife.
He was arraigned Feb. 11 in Wilton Town Court before Wilton Town Justice David Towne and released on his own recognizance with the consent of the Saratoga District Attorney's Office.
Mrs. Rosenbrock, 34, died at Saratoga Hospital shortly after she was shot in the torso. State Police said Rosenbrock told them he was “performing maintenance” on a handgun that he legally owned when it fired.
At the time of the shooting, Eric Rosenbrock was working as a science teacher with Lake George Central School.
Conviction of second-degree manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of five to 15 years in prison.
Check back to poststar.com for more details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.