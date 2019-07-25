{{featured_button_text}}
Eric Rosenbrock in court

Eric Rosenbrock awaits to be arraigned Feb. 11 in Wilton Town Court. Rosenbrock was charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with the Nov. 15 shooting death of his wife, Ashley, in the family's Raymond Street, Corinth, home. The charge alleges he acted recklessly in causing the death of his wife. An indictment was handed up on Thursday from the Saratoga County district attorney.

 Don Lehman file photo, dlehman@poststar.com

BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga County grand jury has indicted a Corinth man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his wife on Nov. 15 in their home.

The indictment was handed up Thursday morning, according to the Saratoga County District Attorney's Office.

Eric Rosenbrock, 35, faces a second-degree manslaughter charge for killing his wife, Ashley, inside their Raymond Street home in Corinth that they shared with their three children.

The charge alleges he acted recklessly in causing the death of his wife.

He was arraigned Feb. 11 in Wilton Town Court before Wilton Town Justice David Towne and released on his own recognizance with the consent of the Saratoga District Attorney's Office.

Mrs. Rosenbrock, 34, died at Saratoga Hospital shortly after she was shot in the torso. State Police said Rosenbrock told them he was “performing maintenance” on a handgun that he legally owned when it fired.

At the time of the shooting, Eric Rosenbrock was working as a science teacher with Lake George Central School.

Conviction of second-degree manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of five to 15 years in prison.

Check back to poststar.com for more details.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments