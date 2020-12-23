Corinth man indicted for role in causing rollover crash

CORINTH — A Corinth man has been indicted on a vehicular assault charge for crashing his car this past spring, injuring a passenger.

The incident took place on March 25 at about 6:40 p.m. on Gabriel Road in the town of Corinth. The vehicle rolled over and one of his passengers was partially trapped underneath it, according to a news release issued at that time from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, who was not identified, was flown to Albany Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. There were no other injuries and no further information was released at that time.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said the driver, 37-year-old Desmond C. Sirchia, was indicted by a grand jury for his role in causing the crash. She did not provide further information about how it took place.

Sirchia was arraigned on Dec. 14 in Saratoga County Court on charges of felony second-degree vehicular assault and misdemeanors of third-degree assault and reckless driving.

A second-degree vehicular assault is brought when a person operates a motor vehicle impaired by alcohol or drugs and as a result of that impairment, causes serious physical injury to another person.