Corinth man facing multiple drug charges
CORINTH — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a local man for selling crack cocaine and heroin throughout the county, following a lengthy drug trafficking investigation.

Alfred J. Guilder, 53, is facing multiple felonies after police executed a search warrant at his Mallery Street apartment. The search uncovered quantities of heroin, scales and packaging material, according to police.

Alfred J. Guilder

Guilder

He was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, and faces multiple felony charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Additional charges are pending, police said.

Guilder was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and was released.

