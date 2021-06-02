Corinth man facing multiple drug charges

CORINTH — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a local man for selling crack cocaine and heroin throughout the county, following a lengthy drug trafficking investigation.

Alfred J. Guilder, 53, is facing multiple felonies after police executed a search warrant at his Mallery Street apartment. The search uncovered quantities of heroin, scales and packaging material, according to police.

He was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, and faces multiple felony charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Additional charges are pending, police said.

Guilder was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and was released.