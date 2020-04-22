Corinth man faces murder charge after motorcyclist dies of injuries

A Corinth man, who police say intentionally caused a crash involving three motorcycles after fleeing the scene of an alleged rape, is now facing a murder charge after a motorcyclist died due to his injuries.
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office announced the additional charge of second degree murder on Wednesday morning for Dylan K. Vella, 26, of Angel Road by news release.
The victim Paul Hollenbeck, 53, of Corinth was seriously injured in the April 7 crash on Main Street in the village of Corinth and died on Thursday.
Hollenbeck attended Hudson Falls and Queensbury schools and Adirondack Community College. He also was a former coach for the Glens Falls Greenjackets, a musician and had a passion for riding motorcycles.
Vella is accused of intentionally causing the crash while operating his Ford Escape SUV at about 5 p.m. April 7, police said.
The crash near River Street sent four motorcyclists to Saratoga Hospital, with one person being transported by helicopter to Albany Medical Center upon arrival. As of Wednesday, one motorcyclist remains hospitalized, according to police.
Vella already has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree attempted assault for the crash as well as the murder charge added.
He was arraigned in Saratoga County arraignment court by Judge Coseo and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail without bail.
At the time of the accident, Vella was allegedly fleeing the scene of an attempted rape and robbery at the Stewarts Pond Recreation Area parking lot at about 4:15 p.m. on April 7 in Hadley.
He is accused of attempting to rape one female and forcibly taking the cellphone of the victim’s friend when she attempted to photograph the suspect, according to police.
Vella has been charged with attempted first-degree rape and third-degree robbery in connection with those crimes.
