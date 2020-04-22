Corinth man faces murder charge after motorcyclist dies of injuries

Vella already has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree attempted assault for the crash as well as the murder charge added.

He was arraigned in Saratoga County arraignment court by Judge Coseo and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail without bail.

Corinth man charged with attempted rape, allegedly caused serious crash sending four to hospital A Corinth man fleeing the scene of an alleged attempted rape and robbery Tuesday afternoon at a recreation area in Hadley caused a crash involving three motorcycles that sent four people to the hospital, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time of the accident, Vella was allegedly fleeing the scene of an attempted rape and robbery at the Stewarts Pond Recreation Area parking lot at about 4:15 p.m. on April 7 in Hadley.

He is accused of attempting to rape one female and forcibly taking the cellphone of the victim’s friend when she attempted to photograph the suspect, according to police.

Vella has been charged with attempted first-degree rape and third-degree robbery in connection with those crimes.