Corinth man faces five felony counts after police said he barged into house with gun

CORINTH — A Corinth man has been charged with five felony counts in connection with last week’s incident in which police said he forced his way into a home and had a shotgun.

Brandon Sitts, 35, is accused of forcing his way into the home of someone he knew at about 2 a.m. Wednesday. He then fled the residence and allegedly stole the homeowner’s vehicle, according to a news release.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Police initially found just the vehicle and firearm but located Sitts a short time later.

He was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree grand larceny. He is also charged with first-degree criminal contempt-weapon after police said he violated an order of protection.