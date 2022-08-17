 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corinth woman faces felony DWI charges

LAKE GEORGE — A Corinth woman was arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Warren County sheriff’s deputies responded at about 4:30 a.m. to the area of state Route 9N of the Northway near Exit 21 in the town of Lake George for a report of a possible intoxicated driver.

Patrol officers located the vehicle in a parking area nearby. An investigation revealed that the operator, 40-year-old Wesanne B. Visscher, had been driving while intoxicated, police said.

Visscher was transported to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and later refused to submit to a chemical breath test, according to police.

Visscher was charged with felony counts of DWI and aggravated first-degree unlicensed operation of a vehicle. The charges were upgraded to felonies because she has previous convictions.

She is also facing a felony second-degree assault charge because while being processed, Visscher allegedly physically assaulted an officer and caused minor injuries.

Visscher was also charged with misdemeanors of operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.

Visscher was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court released on his own recognizance. She is scheduled to appear in Lake George and Queensbury town courts at later dates.

Correction

An earlier online version of this story incorrectly stated the gender of the suspect. She is a woman.

