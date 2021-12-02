 Skip to main content
Corinth man faces felony DWI charge

FORT EDWARD — A Corinth man was indicted recently on a felony driving while intoxicated charge.

Dylan Hadley, 29, was arrested on Aug. 6 after police stopped him on Route 4 in Fort Ann for allegedly not keeping to the right side of the road, court records showed.

Hadley was charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or greater and DWI-previous conviction within 10 years.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

