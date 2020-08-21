Corinth man faces drug charges after traffic stop

HUDSON FALLS — State Police arrested a Corinth man Thursday on drug charges following a traffic stop.

Casheem Young, 30, was stopped by a trooper for a traffic violation when traveling on Route 4 in Hudson Falls.

The trooper could smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, according to a news release. After a search, police said they found about 16 grams of concentrated cannabis, 44 grams of marijuana, four tabs of LSD and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Young was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and a violation of unlawful possession of marijuana.

He was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and is due back in Kingsbury Town Court on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.

