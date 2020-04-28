Corinth man charged with felony DWI

State Police stopped 32-year-old Nicholas E. Harwood for driving north on Route 30 in Tupper Lake at a speed of 76 mph when the speed limit is 55 mph, according to the State Police public information website.

Harwood had a blood alcohol content of 0.15, police said. He was charged with felony DWI because he has a prior DWI conviction within the last 10 years. Harwood was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Tupper Lake Town Court at a later date.