Corinth man charged with felony DWI after hit-and-run crash

CORINTH — A Corinth man is facing a felony driving while intoxicated charge following a hit-and-run crash.

State police responded to the area of Stark Road in Corinth at about 7:27 p.m. on Oct. 1 for a report of a two-car crash. An investigation determined that a vehicle with two occupants was stopped on the shoulder of the roadway. Matthew S. Kingsley, 52, is accused of striking the vehicle head on and then leaving the scene, according to a news release.

No one was injured in the crash. Kingsley and his vehicle were located a short time later.

Kingsley was charged with felony DWI because he has a previous conviction within the last 10 years.

He was taken to the state police station in Wilton for processing, where he provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.19%. He was released to a sober party and is due in Corinth Town Court on Oct. 18.