Corinth man charged with criminal possession of a firearm

CORINTH — A man was arrested Friday after police said he was in possession of a controlled substance and a loaded handgun.

State troopers were called to a residence in Corinth on Friday morning after a call for assistance was made. 

Donald R. Martin, 35, was arrested after law enforcement said they noticed drugs and drugs paraphernalia in the home and a loaded handgun in a vehicle on the property.

He was charged with 2nd degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled cubstance.

Martin was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail. He is due back in court Wednesday. 

