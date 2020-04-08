Corinth man charged with attempted rape, allegedly caused serious crash sending four to hospital

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Corinth man fleeing the scene of an alleged attempted rape and robbery Tuesday afternoon at a recreation area in Hadley caused a crash involving three motorcycles that sent four people to the hospital, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Following an investigation, police charged Dylan K. Vella, 26, of Angel Road, with attempted first-degree rape and third-degree robbery in connection with the alleged attack on a female in the Stewarts Pond Recreation Area parking lot at about 4:15 p.m.

Vella is accused of attempting to rape one female during the incident and forcibly taking the cellphone of the victim’s friend when she attempted to photograph the suspect, police said.

The women were able to escape and call 911, alerting authorities. The sexual assault victim sustained minor injuries, according to police.

After fleeing the scene, police said Villa was involved in a serious motor vehicle crash involving three motorcycles on Main Street in the village of Corinth about 40 minutes later.

Villa fled the scene of the crash on foot and was taken into custody a short time later, police said.