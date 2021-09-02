Corinth man arrested on cocaine possession charge after traffic stop

CORINTH — A Corinth man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he possessed cocaine.

Casheem E. Young, 32, was stopped by state police for a traffic infraction at about 10:30 p.m. on Main Street in Corinth.

During the stop, police learned that Young was wanted by the Fort Edward Police Department. Young also allegedly was in possession of 800 milligrams of cocaine.

Young was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was released on an appearance ticket and due in Corinth Town Court on Sept. 14 at 10 a.m.

