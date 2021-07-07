 Skip to main content
Corinth man arrested for soliciting photos from minor
Corinth man arrested for soliciting photos from minor

CORINTH — A Corinth man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly asking a minor to send him photographs of her intimate areas last year.

Parents of the 12-year-old female victim, who resides in Warren County, contacted the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in December after discovering inappropriate text conversations on the child’s electronic device, according to a news release.

Following an investigation, police determined William J. Arnold, 22, contacted the victim in November using Facebook Messenger and encouraged her to send him photographs of her covered intimate areas, police said in a news release.

Arnold was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

He was released and will appear in Warrensburg Town Court at a later date.

Anyone who may be aware of any other potential victims who may have had communications with Arnold is asked to contact Investigator Shaun Stillman at 518-743-2577.

William Arnold

Arnold 
