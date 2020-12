FORT EDWARD — A Corinth man has admitted to stealing several chainsaws from a local business.

Leslie F. Allen Jr., 38, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Dec. 18 to third-degree grand larceny.

He was one of two people arrested for stealing the tools from Falls Farm and Garden on Dix Avenue in August.

Allen is expected to receive 2 to 6 years in state prison when sentenced on Jan. 22.