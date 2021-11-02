Corinth man admits to driving drunk in June crash that injured four

BALLSTON SPA — A Corinth man has admitted to driving drunk and causing a crash that injured four people in June.

Matthew S. Lawrence, 24, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Monday to felony aggravated unlicensed operation and misdemeanor DWI.

Lawrence was arrested on June 10 after police said he was driving his 2001 Ford 350 truck at a high rate of speed on Main Street. He struck a 2017 Mercedes Benz.

All occupants of the Mercedes needed to be transported by ambulance to Saratoga Hospital for evaluation and treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Lawrence was driving while intoxicated and while his license was suspended for an alcohol-related conviction in April 2021.

Lawrence will be sentenced on Jan. 7.

