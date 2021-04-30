Corinth man admits to barging into home with shotgun

BALLSTON SPA — A Corinth man has admitted to forcing his way into a person’s home with a shotgun last month.

Brandon L. Sitts, 35, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Thursday to felony second-degree burglary.

Sitts was arrested after police said he forced his way into the residence of a person he knew at about 2 a.m. on March 17. He then fled the residence and stole the homeowner’s vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police initially found just the vehicle and firearm but located Sitts a short time later.

He was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree grand larceny. He also was charged with first-degree criminal contempt-weapon after police said he violated an order of protection.

He pleaded guilty to the single burglary count in satisfaction of the charges.

Sitts is scheduled to be sentenced on July 9 at 9:30 a.m.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.