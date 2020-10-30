Corinth man accused of stealing, crashing cars rejects plea offer

QUEENSBURY — A Corinth man accused of stealing and crashing two cars last in October 2019 has rejected a plea offer in the case.

Lance E. Abare Jr., 29, is charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. He allegedly stole a 2017 Dodge Caravan from a Glens Falls business and a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado from a home in Lake Luzerne on Oct. 11.

The minivan caught on fire after it crashed on Harris Avenue. Abare then is accused of stealing the pickup truck from a home on that street. It was recovered off county Route 10 in Corinth on following day and was damaged.

Abare was caught on camera footage for driving the van in Queensbury, police said.

Prosecutors made an offer of 3 to 6 years in prison in exchange for a guilty plea. Abare rejected the sentence in Warren County Court on Wednesday.

Abare is on parole for a 2017 conviction that involved stealing a Ford Explorer from a South Glens Falls body shop and using it to ram the parked car of an ex-girlfriend in Corinth.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.