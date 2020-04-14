Corinth man accused of rape faces additional charges for collision with motorcycles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CORINTH — A Corinth man accused of rape is facing additional charges for allegedly intentionally driving his car into a group of three motorcycles, injuring two people severely.

Police said 26-year-old Dylan K. Vella, of 377 Angel Road, was driving his Ford Escape SUV on Main Street on April 7 at about 5 p.m. when he intentionally crashed into the motorcycles.

The three motorcycle drivers and one passenger were injured. One motorcyclist is still hospitalized, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Vella’s motive is still under investigation.

Vella was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree attempted assault. He was arraigned in Corinth Town Court by Judge Lane Schermerhorn and taken to Saratoga County Jail without bail.

At the time of this accident, Vella allegedly was fleeing the scene of an attempted rape and robbery at the Stewarts Pond Recreation Area parking lot at about 4:15 p.m.

Vella is accused of attempting to rape one female and forcibly taking the cellphone of the victim’s friend when she attempted to photograph the suspect, according to police.

The women were able to get away and call 911.

Vella has been charged with attempted first-degree rape and third-degree robbery in connection with those crimes.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

