Corinth man accused of possessing child pornography
Corinth man accused of possessing child pornography

CORINTH — State police charged a Corinth man on Wednesday with possessing child pornography.

Harry T. Richardson, 34, is accused of possessing images on his computer of child sexual exploitation, police said.

State police’s Troop G Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force obtained a search warrant for Richardson’s residence and found the images.

Richardson was charged with felony possessing a sexual performance by a child. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Corinth Village Court on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

