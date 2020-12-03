Corinth man accused of possessing child pornography

Harry T. Richardson, 34, is accused of possessing images on his computer of child sexual exploitation, police said.

State police’s Troop G Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force obtained a search warrant for Richardson’s residence and found the images.

Richardson was charged with felony possessing a sexual performance by a child. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Corinth Village Court on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.