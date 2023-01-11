Corinth man accused of driving after license was suspended over 10 times

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A Corinth man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly driving after his license had been suspended more than 10 times.

Alfonso F. Cottone Jr., 27, was stopped just after 7 p.m. on Main Street in the village of South Glens Falls for a traffic violation. The investigation determined that Cottone did not have a valid driver’s license.

He was charged with felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operator. Cottone was issued an appearance ticket and due back in Moreau Town Court on Feb. 15.