Conviction affirmed for man in bathroom video

QUEENSBURY — A Watervliet man who was convicted of illicitly taking photos of children in a bathroom at the Great Escape amusement park had his conviction affirmed by the state Supreme Court.

Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone announced Friday that the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Third Division, had affirmed the conviction.

James C. Hewitt, 32, was arrested by the Warren County Sheriff's Office in October 2019 after police learned of multiple instances where children were photographed without their knowledge or consent. He was convicted of promoting a sexual performance by a child, a felony.

Hewitt had put the camera in the bathroom on July, 7, 2019, according to police. The videos captured six adults and two young children around the age of 4 using a bathroom with lockers near the Dare Devil Dive attraction.

Police said that they were unable to identify the victims and did not believe that the videos were shared online.

The appeals court also upheld a 2- to 6-year sentence in state prison that was imposed on Hewitt as a result of the arrest.

Hewitt's counsel for the appeal argued that there were technical errors made in the case by the court before his guilty plea. His counsel stated that he should have been allowed to withdraw his guilty plea before he was sentenced and that his legal counsel was "ineffective."

The five-judge panel unanimously rejected the arguments, stating that they found no basis to disturb the sentence or the conviction, according to a Warren County news release.

Hewitt was prosecuted along with his then-wife Valerie N. Hewitt, of Middleville. Police had determined that she had assisted in the scheme to photograph children and she was also convicted.

Carusone praised the work of Warren County Assistant District Attorney Robert McCarty, who argued the appeal, and the Warren County Sheriff's Office for their investigative efforts.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

