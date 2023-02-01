Convicted murderer sentenced in Curtis Lumber vandalism case

BALLSTON — A man who already admitted to killing his cellmate on a murder charge was sentenced on Wednesday for a separate crime in which he committed vandalism at the Curtis Lumber property in Ballston.

Anthony J. Paradise Jr., 44, was sentenced in Saratoga County Court to 5 to 15 years in prison for vandalism that took place on Nov. 27, 2017 and Dec. 17, 2017.

After a lengthy investigation, police determined that Paradise spent several hours at the lumber yard on Route 67 after it closed. He sabotaged electrical and gas systems in several buildings, damaged buildings and computer systems, tampered with the 911 system on the Verizon Wireless tower and set fire to a storage building full of sub-flooring, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

Police did not state any motive for the crime.

Paradise was arrested in June. He pleaded guilty in February to felony third-degree arson.

Paradise had been serving time in Greene Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbing the Adirondack Trust Bank on Broadway in Saratoga Springs in 2017, according to WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star's media partner.

While he was in prison in Greene County, he murdered his cellmate.

The vandalism sentence will run concurrently to the Greene County sentence.