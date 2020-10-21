 Skip to main content
Connecticut woman arrested for allegedly bringing Suboxone into jail
FORT ANN — State police arrested a Connecticut woman on Monday for allegedly bringing contraband into Washington Correctional Facility.

Police said 37-year-old Tenia S. Carter-Hoheb entered the jail with Suboxone strips. The medication is used to wean people off opioid addiction.

Hoheb was charged with felony counts of first-degree promoting prison contraband and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She was transported to Washington County Jail in Fort Edward pending arraignment.

