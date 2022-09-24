Connecticut man faces felony DWI charge

CHESTER — A Connecticut man is facing a felony driving while intoxicated charge following a traffic stop.

State police stopped a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Ryan G. Mastrogiannis, of Brookfield, Connecticut, at about 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 10 in Chester for multiple traffic infractions.

During the interview, a trooper detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage, police said. Roadside sobriety tests indicated that Mastrogiannis was impaired, police said.

Mastrogiannis was taken to the state police station in Chester, where he provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.23% — nearly three times the legal limit for intoxication.

Mastrogiannis was charged with aggravated DWI because he has a previous conviction within the last 10 years.