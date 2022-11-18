Connecticut man charged with DWI after Lake George crash

LAKE GEORGE — A Connecticut man was charged on Tuesday with driving while intoxicated following a crash.

At about 12:14 a.m., state police responded to a vehicle off the roadway on state Route 9L in Lake George. The driver was identified as 43-year-old New Hartford resident Seth C. Brady, according to a news release.

Brady was arrested and transported to the state police Queensbury station, where he provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.25% — more than three times the legal limit for intoxication.

Brady was sent to Warren County Jail due to the unavailability of a sober party, police said.

His arrest was one of 10 DWI arrests within the last two weeks that state police highlighted in a news release on Friday. All of them involved drivers with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.18% or greater.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has announced heightened enforcement to catch drunk driving around the holidays.

Officials are reminding people to arrange for a sober driver or use taxis or ride-sharing services to get home safely.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 185 people were killed during the 2020 Thanksgiving period from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 through 5:59 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30. A total of 821 people have died in alcohol-impaired crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday period from 2016 to2020, according to a news release.