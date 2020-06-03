Connecticut man arrested on drug charge after disturbance at motel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — A Connecticut man was arrested on a drug charge on Tuesday after police responded a disturbance at a local motel.

At about 6:30 a.m., State Police responded to the Red Roof Inn for a report of a disturbance. When troopers arrived, they interviewed the occupants and observed signs of drug use, according to a news release.

A search of the room found that 41-year-old Iobey Hoggard, of Naugatuck, was in possession of about 4.66 grams of cocaine, police said.

Hoggard was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Queensbury Town Court on Aug. 10 at 9 a.m.

