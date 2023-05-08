Police in Connecticut are asking for help finding a man wanted on robbery, firearm and assault charges, and they believe he may be in the Lake George area.

Temer Leary, 49, is considered to be armed and dangerous and should be reported to law enforcement if seen, according to police in Wolcott, Connecticut.

Leary is known to be driving a white 2020 Chevy Silverado 1500 with Connecticut license plate BA51794. Wolcott police said they believe he is in the Lake George area, where lived for many years.

Leary is wanted on a warrant charging him with three counts each of theft of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm, two counts of risk of injury to a minor and one count each of first-degree robbery, reckless endangerment, second-degree threatening, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree larceny, unlawful restraint, third-degree assault and breach of peace.

He will be held on a $5 million bond once he is apprehended, Wolcott police said.

Leary has multiple prior felony convictions in the Glens Falls area, including one for a 2005 case in Queensbury in which he fired several shots from a rifle at a man in a junkyard. No one was hurt. In 2014, he was sentenced to 3.5 to 7 years in state prison after his guilty plea to third-degree robbery stemming from a November 2012 incident in which police said he and two other men beat a victim with a baseball bat because he owed Leary several thousand dollars for marijuana.