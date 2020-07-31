Columbia County man charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault

HALFMOON — A Columbia County man is facing multiple felony charges relating to child sexual abuse after using Snapchat to identify a series of victims, State Police said.

Jeremy J. Cramer, 20, of Stockport allegedly tried offering multiple victims younger than 17 money to have sex last month in Halfmoon. When they declined, he sexually assaulted them, police said.

Police said he used the social media app Snapchat to identify his victims.

Cramer was charged with multiple felonies relating to the incident, including sexual abuse; disseminating indecent material of minors; and patronizing a person for prostitution. He was also charged with several misdemeanors, including forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

He appeared in Halfmoon Town Court and was released on $50,000 bail. His next court date is Aug. 19.

Cramer also faces charges stemming from a 2018 incident similar in nature that occurred in the town of Guilderland.

In that case, he allegedly used Snapchat and Instagram to meet up with underage victims and forcibly grabbed them.

Anyone that believes they may have additional information or may be a victim is asked to please contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Latham at 518-783-3234.