Cobleskill man charged with DWI after Johnsburg crash

JOHNSBURG — State Police arrested a Cobleskill man on Sunday for allegedly driving while intoxicated and crashing his vehicle.

Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Glenn Creek Road in Johnsburg just after 6 p.m. An investigation determined that 31-year-old Aaron Baldwin had been traveling east on the road, when he lost control of his vehicle and struck an embankment off the shoulder of the roadway, according to a news release.

Baldwin was not injured in the crash.

When a trooper spoke with Baldwin, the officer could smell the odor of alcohol. Baldwin was administered field sobriety tests and showed signs of intoxication, police said.

He provided a breath sample at the Chestertown barracks, which had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15%,which is over the 0.08% threshold for DWI.

Baldwin was charged with felony operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.08%-prior offense and DWI-previous conviction within 10 years.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is due to appear in Johnsburg Town Court on Aug. 28 at 9 a.m.