Clifton Park woman indicted in crash that killed two in Washington County

Godfrey pleaded not guilty to the charge. She spoke in a quiet voice and was softly crying.

During her last appearance in Fort Edward Town Court in October, she was in a wheelchair with a boot on one foot. She had recently had surgery on her clavicle, or collarbone. On Friday, she was walking, although with a limp.

District Attorney Tony Jordan said his office has turned over the relevant materials in the case to the defense.

McKeighan set a Jan. 4 deadline for defense motions. Godfrey is due back in court on Jan. 22 at 9:30 a.m. She is staying with her mother and stepfather, who were in the courtroom.

Defense attorney Matt Chauvin said after the hearing that he will be reviewing the documents in preparation to submit motions.

“We’re evaluating everything and giving every piece of evidence its due consideration,” he said.

Chauvin said there have been no plea discussions at this point.

Godfrey was living in New York City before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. She moved to the Capital Region in May. She was working as a bank teller before the accident.

Chauvin said previously that Godfrey was in Washington County that day to visit a friend.