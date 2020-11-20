Clifton Park woman indicted in crash that killed two in Washington County

FORT EDWARD — A Clifton Park woman who allegedly drove drunk and while on drugs, causing a crash that killed two Washington County residents, was indicted Friday on six felony counts, including the top charge of aggravated vehicular homicide.
Lindsey Godfrey, 29, of 5 Timber Terrace, was arraigned in Washington County Court before Judge Kelly McKeighan.
Godfrey was arrested on Oct. 1 for the Aug. 8 crash in Washington County. Police said she was traveling east on state Route 313 in Jackson in her 2017 Subaru when she collided with a 2019 Subaru that was traveling west.
The other driver, 43-year-old Richard Chadwick, and his mother-in-law, 77-year-old Alice Hahn, died in the crash. A third occupant, Chadwick’s wife, Jill Chadwick, was seriously injured.
Police said Godfrey had a blood alcohol content of 0.124% and there was marijuana in her system. In New York, 0.08% blood alcohol content is the threshold for DWI.
She also was using her cellphone and driving at an unsafe speed, police said.
Aggravated vehicular homicide carries a potential sentence of up to 25 years in prison. Godfrey was also charged with first-degree vehicular manslaughter and misdemeanors of reckless driving, driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs and two counts of driving while intoxicated.
Godfrey pleaded not guilty to the charge. She spoke in a quiet voice and was softly crying.
During her last appearance in Fort Edward Town Court in October, she was in a wheelchair with a boot on one foot. She had recently had surgery on her clavicle, or collarbone. On Friday, she was walking, although with a limp.
District Attorney Tony Jordan said his office has turned over the relevant materials in the case to the defense.
McKeighan set a Jan. 4 deadline for defense motions. Godfrey is due back in court on Jan. 22 at 9:30 a.m. She is staying with her mother and stepfather, who were in the courtroom.
Defense attorney Matt Chauvin said after the hearing that he will be reviewing the documents in preparation to submit motions.
“We’re evaluating everything and giving every piece of evidence its due consideration,” he said.
Chauvin said there have been no plea discussions at this point.
Godfrey was living in New York City before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. She moved to the Capital Region in May. She was working as a bank teller before the accident.
Chauvin said previously that Godfrey was in Washington County that day to visit a friend.
Investigators believe Godfrey may have been headed to the Batten Kill because there were some life rafts and tubing equipment in her vehicle.
Members of the Hahn and Chadwick families also were present in the courtroom. Their lawyer, John Aspland Jr., said they had no comment.
Richard “DJ” Chadwick was a graduate of Hartford Central School and worked as a special education teacher at Hoosic Valley Central School for 18 years.
Hahn worked at what was then Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge for more than 20 years, serving as the director of environmental services.
Jill Chadwick is a music teacher at Cambridge Central School.
The Chadwicks and Hahn had been celebrating Jill Chadwick’s birthday and were headed back from a trip to Vermont at the time of the crash, according to Jordan.
