Clifton Park man charged in Wilton snowblower theft

WILTON — A Clifton Park man was arrested last week following a theft investigation at Lowe's in Wilton. 

State police were assisted by the Saratoga County Probation Department with the arrest of Casey R. Mohan, 35, of Clifton Park, following a call on Nov. 29.

In a news release from state police, it was reported that "the theft of a snowblower" from Lowe's occurred on Nov. 18. The investigation determined Mohan entered the store and stole a hand tool, "then exited the store and used the hand tool to aid in the theft of a snowblower."

Mohan was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny, misdemeanor possession of burglar’s tools, and misdemeanor petit larceny. He was arrested at the Saratoga County Probation Department office and transported to the state police station in Wilton for processing.

He was issued an appearance ticket for Wilton Town Court on Jan. 10. 

