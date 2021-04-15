Clifton Park man admits to sexual assault of jogger on Zim Smith Trail

BALLSTON SPA — A Clifton Park man has admitted to sexually assaulting a jogger on the Zim Smith Trail and another woman in Saratoga Springs last September.

Tyler J. Gaston, 26, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday to two felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Gaston was arrested on Sept. 26 by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office after police said he attacked a female jogger and subjected her to sexual contact by forcible compulsion. The incident happened on the biking and walking trail in Malta.

Gaston was arrested a few days later by the Saratoga Springs Police Department after officers received a report of a similar crime. On Sept. 23, a 22-year-old woman said she was attacked while walking through the Maplewood Cemetery at the intersection of Weibel Avenue and Louden Road.

The victim said the assailant subjected her to forcible sexual contact. She also had minor injuries but did not require treatment, according to police.

Gaston is scheduled to be sentenced on June 16 at 9:30 a.m.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.