Clifton Park man accused of kidnapping son indicted

BALLSTON SPA — The man accused of kidnapping his 9-year-old son from Clifton Park back in May, prompting an Amber Alert throughout the Capital Region, was indicted on Thursday.

State police said Nivaldo Oliveira, 41, of Clifton Park, took his son, Gustavo Oliveira, from his house on Tallow Wood Drive at about 1 a.m. on May 8. State police issued an Amber Alert, prompting an all-day search.

The incident began early that morning when troopers responded to a disturbance at the Twin Lakes Apartments in Halfmoon. Police found a woman who had taken refuge in a vacant apartment near her residence following a domestic dispute. The woman and a 6-year-old child had been at their home when Nivaldo Oliveira forced his way into the residence by breaking a downstairs window, according to police.

The female victim barricaded herself and the child in an upstairs bedroom, but Oliveira broke the door and chased the female with a hammer. She then jumped out of a second-floor window, suffering an injury to her ankle and was able to hide in a vacant apartment until police arrived. The 6-year-old child was not harmed, and Oliveira left the scene, police said.

