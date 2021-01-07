Clifton Park man accused of kidnapping son indicted

BALLSTON SPA — The man accused of kidnapping his 9-year-old son from Clifton Park back in May, prompting an Amber Alert throughout the Capital Region, was indicted on Thursday.
State police said Nivaldo Oliveira, 41, of Clifton Park, took his son, Gustavo Oliveira, from his house on Tallow Wood Drive at about 1 a.m. on May 8. State police issued an Amber Alert, prompting an all-day search.
The incident began early that morning when troopers responded to a disturbance at the Twin Lakes Apartments in Halfmoon. Police found a woman who had taken refuge in a vacant apartment near her residence following a domestic dispute. The woman and a 6-year-old child had been at their home when Nivaldo Oliveira forced his way into the residence by breaking a downstairs window, according to police.
The female victim barricaded herself and the child in an upstairs bedroom, but Oliveira broke the door and chased the female with a hammer. She then jumped out of a second-floor window, suffering an injury to her ankle and was able to hide in a vacant apartment until police arrived. The 6-year-old child was not harmed, and Oliveira left the scene, police said.
Oliveira then drove to Tallow Wood Drive in Clifton Park and forced his way into a relative’s residence where his 9-year-old son, Gustavo Oliveira, was staying and forcefully removed him.
The pair was found in Albany in the area of Livingston Avenue and Ontario Street at about 9 p.m. after community members recognized them from the Amber Alert and called police.
Oliveira was arraigned in Saratoga County Court on felony counts of second-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree burglary, aggravated criminal contempt, five counts of criminal contempt and first-degree sexual abuse.
He also face several misdemeanors including two counts of fourth degree criminal mischief, petit larceny, stalking, menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and a violation of second-degree harassment.
Oliveira is being represented by attorneys Frederick Rench and Michael Carota.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.